Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

