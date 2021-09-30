Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

T stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 769,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,506,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of -88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

