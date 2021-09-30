Advisory Services Network LLC Has $16.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.00. 380,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

