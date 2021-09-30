Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,771,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 181.2% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 351,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 1,003,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,623. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

