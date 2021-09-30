Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.91. 5,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.56 and its 200-day moving average is $253.61. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

