Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

GD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.76. 4,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day moving average of $190.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

