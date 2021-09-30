Advisor Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,826,000 after acquiring an additional 499,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.70. 5,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,073. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

