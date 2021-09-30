Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.68. 39,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

