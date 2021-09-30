Advisor Partners LLC Buys 3,836 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,215. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

