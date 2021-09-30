Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,270,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,960,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,279. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.26 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.