Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after buying an additional 767,189 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 667,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after buying an additional 637,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,443 shares of company stock worth $9,919,703. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

