Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,348 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pulse Biosciences worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.