Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $4,199,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,281 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Globalstar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,526,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.02. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.