Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.71 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

