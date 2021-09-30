Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIGD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGD opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

