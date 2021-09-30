Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

