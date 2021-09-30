Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 952,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,828 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $89,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

