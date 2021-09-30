Adrian Wong Sells 750 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

FNV stock opened at C$164.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$178.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6599997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$200.83.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

