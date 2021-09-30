Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 612,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,900. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. Adient has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

