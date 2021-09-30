Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

ADEVF stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.