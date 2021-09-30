Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 1,690.0% in September

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 1,690.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.