Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.43. 204,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,811. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.