Act Two Investors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Act Two Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 116,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 120,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $430.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

