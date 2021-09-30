Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $384.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $335.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Accenture stock opened at $323.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48. Accenture has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

