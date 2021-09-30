Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $175.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,422,000 after acquiring an additional 163,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

