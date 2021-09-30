Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,280 shares of company stock valued at $642,424. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

