Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 154,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
