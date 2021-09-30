Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 154,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

