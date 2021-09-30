Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 84.4% in September

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the August 31st total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
