Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 84.4% in September

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the August 31st total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Get Acacia Pharma Group alerts:

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.