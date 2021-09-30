Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,638. The firm has a market cap of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 136.52 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.