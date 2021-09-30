9,559 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

