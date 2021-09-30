8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $140,030.99 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46.

On Monday, July 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93.

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.07 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

