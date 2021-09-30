888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $397.05

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.05 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 445.20 ($5.82). 888 shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 1,502,466 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 404.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 397.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 137.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

