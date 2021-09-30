8,084 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

