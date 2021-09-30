7,902 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average of $159.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.