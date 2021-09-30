6,685 Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.