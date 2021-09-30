$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $6.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

CRM opened at $273.13 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.32. The company has a market capitalization of $267.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,905 shares of company stock worth $200,909,059. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

