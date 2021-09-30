5,869 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 204,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.51.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

