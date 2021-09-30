$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $54.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.49 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $256.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

VTNR opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

