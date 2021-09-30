$54.19 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce sales of $54.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.58 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.47. 230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

