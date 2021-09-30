514 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.63. 6,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.32 and its 200 day moving average is $403.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

