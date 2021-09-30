$5.20 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report sales of $5.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

CHRW opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.