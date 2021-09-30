$44.05 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report $44.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Impinj posted sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $180.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,743. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 345.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Impinj by 306.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

