$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

