$38.38 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report $38.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.77 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.76 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $225.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.51. 26,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $534.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.