$347.66 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report $347.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.43 million to $349.67 million. Vonage reported sales of $316.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million.

VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

