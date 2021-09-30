345 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $154.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.77 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.33.

