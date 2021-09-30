$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

DLNG opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

