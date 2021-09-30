$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.74 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $21.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.