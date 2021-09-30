$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.26 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

