$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.26 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discovery.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.