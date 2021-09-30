$283.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $283.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.02 million and the highest is $296.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $879.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $90.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

